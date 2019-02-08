Croatia to increase gas prices from April by 6.9 percent

ZAGREB, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Croatia will increase natural gas prices for households by an average of 6.9 percent from April due to a rise in wholesale prices on the international market, the national energy regulatory agency HERA said on Friday.

HERA, in a statement announcing the average 6.9 percent price increase from April 1, also said the price from Jan. 1, 2020, would rise by an additional 0.3 percent because of higher distribution costs from that date.

Energy and Environment Minister Tomislav Coric said there would be no more price changes until April 2020.

“These changes mean a hike in monthly gas price for an average household by 20 kuna ($3.06). This (winter heating) season we haven’t had higher prices although the prices on the (wholesale) gas markets last year rose on average by 20 percent,” he said.

Croatia currently covers some 40 percent of its gas needs from exploitation of its own fields. It annually consumes some 2.7 billion cubic metres of gas.

It imports gas from Russia, but recently decided to construct a floating liquefied natural gas terminal in the northern Adriatic to diversify sources of gas imports.