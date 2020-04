ZAGREB, April 30 (Reuters) - Croatia expects its economy to shrink by 9.4% this year, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told a cabinet session on Thursday.

“In the last three years we’ve run a budget surplus. Now we face a strong economic contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic, so from now on we will focus on the economic recovery,” he said.

Originally Croatia projected a growth of 2.5%. The economy expanded 2.9% in 2019. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Jon Boyle)