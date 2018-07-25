FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 25, 2018 / 1:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Croatian bank HPB reports 46.3 pct increase in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, July 25 (Reuters) - Croatia’s Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB) reported on Wednesday a record first-half net profit of 94.4 million kuna ($14.94 million) versus 64.5 million a year earlier.

HPB, majority owned by the state, controls around 5 percent of the local market.

HPB recently increased market share by another 0.42 percent and added around 4,000 new clients through the acquisition of Jadranska Banka, which was saved from bankruptcy by the state, it said. The bank said its operating profit fell 20 percent to 137.9 million kuna because of lower revenue due to falling interest rates.

More than 90 percent of Croatia’s banking sector is owned by foreign lenders from other European Union countries including Italy, Austria and Hungary. ($1 = 6.3194 kuna) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela in Sarajevo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.