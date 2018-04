BRIEF-Croatian bank HPB eyes local acquisition by end of June

ZAGREB, April 27 (Reuters) - Croatia's Hrvatska Postanka Banka (HPB) , said on Friday * Hopes to complete acquisition of Jadranka Banka by end-June * HPB controls 5 percent of the local market, Jadranska Banka controls 0.43 percent * HPB wants to strengthen its position in tourist areas of southern Croatia where Jadranka operates * HPB reported a first-quarter net profit of 66.2 million kuna ($10.79 million) versus 4.9 million a year earlier * Operating profit fell 12.3 percent to 69.4 million kuna due to lower revenue from interest rates * Capital boost by private and institutional investors still planned but no firm timetable yet * The state controls 74.5 percent of HPB ($1 = 6.1344 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Jason Neely)