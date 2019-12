ZAGREB, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Croatian pharmaceuticals company Jadran Galenski Laboratorij (JGL):

* Books opened for a five-year local bond worth up to 130 million kuna ($19.3 million) and will close on Dec. 13 at 1200 GMT

* Investors in bond maturing in 2020 will be able to replace it for the new issue

* JGL operates in Slovenia, Bosnia, Serbia, Macedonia,

* Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan