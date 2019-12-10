Healthcare
BRIEF-Croatia's pharmaceutical firm JGL to issue local bond

ZAGREB, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Croatia’s pharmaceutical firm Jadran Galenski Laboratorij (JGL):

* Will tap the local market with a bond worth up to 130 million kuna ($19.30 million) which will mature in 2024. The books will open on Dec. 11 at 0800 GMT and will close on Dec. 13 at 1200 GMT

* JGL, with headquarters in the northern Adriatic port of Rijeka, is present in Slovenia, Bosnia, Serbia and Macedonia, but also operates in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan

* In the first six months of this year JGL reported revenue of 391.4 million kuna, or 12.1% more than in the same period last year. Its operating profit rose to 46.2 million kuna from 21.4 million kuna year-on-year

$1 = 6.7369 kuna Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Louise Heavens

