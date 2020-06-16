Croatia's new LNG terminal to start operations in January fully booked

ZAGREB, June 16 (Reuters) - Croatia’s floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on the northern Adriatic island of Krk will start operating on Jan. 1, 2021, having its full capacity booked for the next few years, Energy and Environment Minister Tomislav Coric said on Tuesday.

“By this project we achieve security of gas supply for Croatia and we contribute to the security of gas supply for the European Union. Due to the higher competition on the gas market we expect that the gas prices in Croatia may fall,” Coric said.

The capacity of the Krk LNG terminal is some 2.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year.

According to LNG Hrvatska, the company which runs the project, the terminal capacities have been sold out until October 2023, while for the following four years, until October 2027, the capacity of some 2.1 bcm of gas annually has already been locked in.

From 2027 to 2030 LNG Croatia has already sold the capacity of 1.14 bcm of gas annually.

The companies that booked the capacities include Powerglobe Qatar LLC, Hungary’s state-owned energy group MVM, the Croatian unit of Swiss-based MET Holding, which is involved in energy trading in central and eastern Europe, and two Croatian energy firms.

“The projected revenues of LNG Croatia are expected to surpass 100 million euros ($113 million) in the next five years,” Coric said.