Croatia central bank wants tougher lending criteria after surge in cash loans

ZAGREB, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Croatia’s central bank asked commercial banks on Thursday to apply stricter criteria when approving cash loans of five or more years’ maturity after a sharp increase in debt without collateral last year.

In 2018 the total value of approved cash loans rose 12.4 percent from the previous year to 48 billion kuna, prompting the central bank to express concern. They now make up 40 percent of loans extended to the households, compared to 33 percent two years ago.

Cash loans are rising faster than other types of debt such as mortgages as banks have simplified the application process, including the possibility of applying online.

“Lenders apply milder criteria when assessing creditworthiness of the borrowers than in the case of mortgages. Thus, in some cases, the banks approve more expensive cash loans even when a borrower cannot get a mortgage loan at the same terms,” the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank said it wanted banks to include potential losses from such cash loans when assessing their capital requirements.

Banks in Croatia are mostly owned by Italian, Austrian or Hungarian parents, including Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Erste, Raiffeisenbank and OTP.