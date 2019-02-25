Consumer Goods and Retail
BRIEF-Croatian food group Podravka reports higher 2018 sales, net profit

    ZAGREB, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Croatian food group Podravka
          says:
    * Net profit rose to 216.2 million kuna ($33.07 million)
from
165.6 million kuna in 2017, while operating profit (EBITDA) was
up 6.8 percent to 464.5 million kuna.
    * Sales in 2018 were up 2.9 percent to 4.23 billion kuna due
to
better results in all markets, notably in southeastern and
central Europe where Podravka sells 82 percent of its products
    * Podravka's pharmaceuticals business reported 2018 revenues
of 896.9 million kuna, up 3.4 percent up from 2017.
    * The company's net debt fell to 755.1 million kuna from the
909.1
million kuna at the end of 2017.

    
   
($1 = 6.5369 kuna)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Louise Heavens)
