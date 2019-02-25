BRIEF-Croatian food group Podravka reports higher 2018 sales, net profit

ZAGREB, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Croatian food group Podravka says: * Net profit rose to 216.2 million kuna ($33.07 million) from 165.6 million kuna in 2017, while operating profit (EBITDA) was up 6.8 percent to 464.5 million kuna. * Sales in 2018 were up 2.9 percent to 4.23 billion kuna due to better results in all markets, notably in southeastern and central Europe where Podravka sells 82 percent of its products * Podravka's pharmaceuticals business reported 2018 revenues of 896.9 million kuna, up 3.4 percent up from 2017. * The company's net debt fell to 755.1 million kuna from the 909.1 million kuna at the end of 2017. ($1 = 6.5369 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Louise Heavens)