BRIEF-Croatia's food firm Podravka sales, net rise in 2019

ZAGREB, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Croatia’s leading food company Podravka, which also has a pharmaceutical branch, says:

* Its 2019 sales rose 4.2% year on year to 4.232 billion kuna ($617 million) due to intensified marketing activities and a strong demand for new products

* Its EBIT rose 9.7% or 25.1 million kuna from 2018, while its net profit reached 221.6 million kuna or 7.7% more than a year before

* Sales of Podravka’s pharmaceutical branch Belupo rose 6.5% year-on-year to 955.4 million kuna

* Podravka sells 69.9% of its products at home and on the markets in southeastern Europe. The biggest sales growth was recorded on markets in eastern Europe, like Russia and Ukraine, of 14.5% and in western Europe and overseas markets of 6.8%