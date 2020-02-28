Consumer Goods and Retail
February 28, 2020 / 11:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Croatia's food firm Podravka sales, net rise in 2019

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Croatia’s leading food company Podravka, which also has a pharmaceutical branch, says:

* Its 2019 sales rose 4.2% year on year to 4.232 billion kuna ($617 million) due to intensified marketing activities and a strong demand for new products

* Its EBIT rose 9.7% or 25.1 million kuna from 2018, while its net profit reached 221.6 million kuna or 7.7% more than a year before

* Sales of Podravka’s pharmaceutical branch Belupo rose 6.5% year-on-year to 955.4 million kuna

* Podravka sells 69.9% of its products at home and on the markets in southeastern Europe. The biggest sales growth was recorded on markets in eastern Europe, like Russia and Ukraine, of 14.5% and in western Europe and overseas markets of 6.8%

$1 = 6.8590 kuna Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below