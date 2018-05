ZAGREB, May 14 (Reuters) - Croatia’s Deputy Prime Minister Martina Dalic resigned on Monday over conflict of interest allegations linked to the restructuring of Croatia’s largest private firm Agrokor, which has been hit by a debt crisis.

“I talked to Dalic and accepted her resignation,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told a news conference. (Reporting by Igor Ilic, Editing by William Maclean)