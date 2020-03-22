Powerful quake kills one child in Croatia's capital -health official

ZAGREB, March 22 (Reuters) - A large earthquake which struck north of the Croatian capital Zagreb on Sunday killed a 15-year-old child, health officials have said.

“An ambulance team took to the field and found under a collapsed building a child who no longer showed signs of life, said Zarko Rasic, the head of the Zagreb Emergency Medicine Institute.

The quake struck north of Zagreb on Sunday, GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, damaging buildings, sending many people into the streets, burying vehicles in rubble and causing several fires.