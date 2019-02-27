BRIEF-Croatia tourist group Valamar posts 2018 revenues above 2 bln HRK

ZAGREB, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Croatia’s leading tourist group Valamar Riviera says:

* Its 2018 revenues rose by 11.2 percent to 2.05 billion kuna ($314.54 million). The group recorded a 6.5 percent increase in the number of overnight stays with the average price rising by 5.0 percent to 576 kuna

* Operating profit (EBITDA) reached 702.9 million kuna, or 12.9 percent more than in 2017

* Net profit fell by 2.4 percent to 239.2 million kuna due to slightly lower tax deductions

* Capital investments in 2018 were worth 703.6 million kuna. For this year the group plans fresh investments worth 793 million kuna ($1 = 6.5175 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)