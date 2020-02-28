BRIEF-Croatia's tourist group Valamar posts 10% higher 2019 revenues

ZAGREB, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Croatia’s leading tourist group Valamar says:

* Revenue for 2019 rose 10.1% to 2.219 billion kuna ($323.37 million). The group recorded a 4.9% rise in the number of overnight stays, with the average price also rising by 4.9% to 605 kuna

* The group’s EBITDA rose 10.9% to 769.0 million kuna

* Net profit reached 305.9 million kuna - 27.9% more than in 2018

* Investments in 2020 are planned at 826 million kuna, slightly more than in 2018 when they were just below 800 million kuna ($1 = 6.8590 kuna)