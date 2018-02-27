FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 7:13 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

British chemicals firm Croda posts 11 pct rise in 2017 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Speciality chemicals maker Croda International Plc posted an 11.1 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by strong growth across its core businesses.

Croda said adjusted pretax profit rose to 320.3 million pounds ($447.5 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 288.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Croda, which held unsuccessful talks with U.S. peer Ashland Global Holdings Inc for a possible merger earlier this month, said sales grew by 10.4 percent to 1.37 billion pounds in 2017. ($1 = 0.7157 pounds) (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

