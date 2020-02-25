Chemicals firm Croda's profit hit by trade war and Chinese laws

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chemicals group Croda on Tuesday reported a drop in annual profit, hurt by lower demand as the trade war between Beijing and Washington persisted and China changed sales laws.

The British company, which makes ingredients for cosmetics companies, also said there is potential for “some disruption” to customer and consumer demand from the coronavirus outbreak in China after it reopened sales offices and two production units with more limited operations than usual. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)