Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 28, 2018 / 9:42 PM

FDIC can seek punitive damages from Valley Bank auditor - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp can seek a jury trial and punitive damages against accounting firm Crowe Horwath for its alleged malpractice in auditing the now-defunct Valley Bank, a federal judge in Chicago ruled on Tuesday.

Crowe had argued that the contract governing its audits of Valley Bank barred the Moline, Illinois-based bank from seeking punitive damages or a trial by jury in any dispute over its work, and the FDIC, the bank’s receiver, is bound by the agreement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GUy1Nu

