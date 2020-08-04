Crowell & Moring taps Miller & Chavalier partner, DC prosecutor, expecting false claims flood

Crowell & Moring on Monday announced it has brought on two partners, both former federal prosecutors, to take on an expected surge in false claims work driven by the pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis has led to an increase in government spending, and federal authorities have already begun to investigate and prosecute alleged violations of the False Claims Act (FCA), said Preston Pugh, who is joining the firm’s Washington, D.C. office as a partner from Miller & Chevalier.

