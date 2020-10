Crowell & Moring is continuing to add partners in 2020, including in its hometown of Washington, D.C.

The firm on Wednesday announced it had picked up a seasoned D.C. antitrust litigator from McDermott Will & Emery, Stefan Meisner, a week after it added an intellectual property practice leader from Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton in the capital.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/316uPcQ