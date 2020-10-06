Kilpatrick Townsend unfair imports practice head joins Crowell amid trade, IP push

Crowell & Moring continues to build out its international trade offerings, announcing Tuesday it has added a practice leader from Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton.

In his role as Kilpatrick Townsend’s ITC Section 337 practice chair, Josh Pond represented companies alleging unfair imports - products coming into the U.S. that potentially infringe on intellectual property protections. “Knockoffs,” as Pond put it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2F3PBBU