Crowell boosts global offerings with Brussels international trade pro

Crowell & Moring continues to expand its international practices, announcing the addition Wednesday of Vassilis Akritidis, head of U.K. firm DWF’s World Trade Organization and international trade groups in Brussels.

DWF is in the process of closing both its Brussels and Singapore offices. Although he said he’s gotten multiple calls from headhunters, Akritidis, who was managing partner of the Brussels office, said he turned them down in favor of Crowell.

