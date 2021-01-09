DLA Piper, other law firms join Crowell & Moring in calling for Trump's removal

Seventeen law firms have signed on with Crowell & Moring to a letter urging U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to remove President Donald Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment, the Washington, D.C.-based firm said Friday.

The signatories include Frank Ryan, the chair of DLA Piper, the third highest-grossing U.S. law firm and one of the largest law firms in the world.

