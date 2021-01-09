Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

DLA Piper, other law firms join Crowell & Moring in calling for Trump's removal

By David Thomas, Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Seventeen law firms have signed on with Crowell & Moring to a letter urging U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to remove President Donald Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment, the Washington, D.C.-based firm said Friday.

The signatories include Frank Ryan, the chair of DLA Piper, the third highest-grossing U.S. law firm and one of the largest law firms in the world.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3q1UwFl

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up