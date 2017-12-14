FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Crown Resorts signs several divestment deals to reduce debt
December 14, 2017 / 6:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Crown Resorts signs several divestment deals to reduce debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Crown Resorts said on Thursday it has signed several divestment deals as part of its ongoing debt reduction strategy, including the sale of its interest in a Las Vegas site for $300 million to a unit of Wynn Resorts Ltd.

The company said in a statement it expects gross proceeds of $264 million from the sale of the Las Vegas site.

Crown has been retreating from a decade-long foray into the global gaming hub since 18 staff were arrested for gambling crimes in China last October amid a broader crackdown on corruption. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

