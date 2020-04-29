Australia's Crown Resorts says Blackstone bought near 10% of its shares

April 29 (Reuters) - Australia’s Crown Resorts Ltd said on Wednesday that U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc had bought some of its shares from Macau casino operator Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd.

Crown said an entity controlled by Blackstone had bought about 67.7 million of its shares from Melco, which in February had shelved a bid to raise its holding in the Australian firm due to a plunge in traveller numbers.

The stake that changed hands represented about 9.99% of the issued capital of Crown, it said. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)