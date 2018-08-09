FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 12:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Crown Resorts sues govt over bridge, Opera House views

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd said on Thursday it had filed a lawsuit to stop the government approving developments that obstruct views from its new Sydney resort of the landmark Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Crown has been counting on a A$2.2 billion ($1.6 billion) Sydney waterfront resort, now under construction, to appeal to rich Chinese gamblers after abandoning operations in the Asian gambling hub Macau and Las Vegas.

$1 = 1.3461 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

