Australia's Crown Resorts sues govt over bridge, Opera House views

SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd said on Thursday it had filed a lawsuit to stop the government approving developments that obstruct views from its new Sydney resort of the landmark Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Crown has been counting on a A$2.2 billion ($1.6 billion) Sydney waterfront resort, now under construction, to appeal to rich Chinese gamblers after abandoning operations in the Asian gambling hub Macau and Las Vegas.