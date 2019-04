April 9 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts said on Tuesday it is in talks with Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts about a A$10 billion ($7.1 billion) cash-and-stock takeover proposal by Wynn for the Australian casino operator.

The proposal has an implied value of A$14.75 a share, half in cash and half in Wynn Resorts shares, Crown said in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange.