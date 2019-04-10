Hot Stocks
Shares in Australia's Crown tumble after Wynn walks from takeover talks

SYDNEY, April 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd tumbled on Wednesday after U.S. casino giant Wynn Resorts Ltd abruptly ended takeover talks overnight.

Wynn, the world’s second-largest casino operator, had proposed a buyout valuing Crown at A$10 billion ($7.1 billion), Crown disclosed on Tuesday, but it walked away from the deal after details of the offer became public.

Crown shares fell 10 percent to A$12.50 at the open of trade while the broader market opened 0.1 percent lower. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Paulina Duran; Editing by Michael Perry)

