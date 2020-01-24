Australia's Crown Resorts names new chair, CEO

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s Crown Resorts on Friday said it has appointed Helen Coonan as chair and Ken Barton as chief executive and managing director.

Coonan is non-executive director on Crown’s board, while Barton is currently its chief financial officer.

“John Alexander has stepped down as executive chairman of Crown and to assist with the transition of the chair and CEO roles, will remain an executive director of Crown,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)