March 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s Crown Resorts Ltd said on Monday the Victorian government had informally denied extending the construction commencement date for its planned skyscraper project in Melbourne.

Funding arrangements for the One Queensbridge project with the Schiavello Group were not achieved before the construction start date under the planning approval, Crown said in a statement. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)