March 5, 2018 / 2:50 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Crown Resorts says Melbourne unit did not breach gambling regulation act

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Australia’s Crown Resorts may have breached gambling regulations when it conducted a trial of gaming machines last year, the company said on Monday, though the casino operator was of the view that no laws were contravened.

The Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation took the view that a trial involving varying a gaming machine type and certain games conducted by Crown Melbourne in 2017 may have breached the gambling regulation act (GRA), Crown Resorts said in a statement.

The company said that the trial did not require prior approval and therefore did not breach the act, the statement added. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
