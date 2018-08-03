FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 3, 2018 / 5:40 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia's Crown Resorts says Melbourne unit to retain licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australia’s Crown Resorts Ltd on Friday said a regulatory review concluded that it was suitable for its Melbourne unit to continue holding its licence to operate as being “in the public interest”.

The comments followed the release of a final report by the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation on the casino operator and the licence of its unit, Crown Melbourne Ltd, which said it accepted the reports’ 20 recommendations on its operations. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.