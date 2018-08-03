Australia's Crown Resorts says Melbourne unit to retain licence

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australia’s Crown Resorts Ltd on Friday said a regulatory review concluded that it was suitable for its Melbourne unit to continue holding its licence to operate as being “in the public interest”.

The comments followed the release of a final report by the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation on the casino operator and the licence of its unit, Crown Melbourne Ltd, which said it accepted the reports’ 20 recommendations on its operations. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)