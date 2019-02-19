Australia's Crown Resorts posts flat H1 profit

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest casino operator, Crown Resorts Ltd, said on Wednesday its half-year profit was little changed, hurt by weaker demand from high-stakes gamblers.

Normalised profit, adjusted to remove extraneous items, came in at A$194.1 million ($139.03 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, versus A$192.4 million in the same period the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Crown declared an interim dividend of 30 cents per share, the same as last year.