February 18, 2020 / 10:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Crown Resorts profit drops 11% as VIP gamblers cut back on spending

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s Crown Resorts Ltd on Wednesday posted a 11% fall in half-year profit as Chinese high-rollers scaled back spending amid a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

Normalised net profit, which removes variance in win rates, fell to A$172.7 million ($115.47 million) for six months ending Dec. 31, from A$194.1 million reported a year ago.

Crown said ‘VIP’ program play turnover for its Australian resorts fell 34.2% to A$13.1 billion.

The company declared an interim dividend of 30 Australian cents per share on par with the dividend announced last year. ($1 = 1.4957 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta and Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

