Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 20, 2019 / 11:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Australia's Crown Resorts annual profit drops 5% on lower Chinese spending

2 Min Read

(Adds background on spending by Chinese gamblers, dividend, estimates)

August 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd on Wednesday posted a 4.7% decline in annual profit, hurt by lower spending by wealthy Chinese gamblers.

Chinese high-rollers have scaled back spending this year, reflecting the far-reaching effects of the long-running trade dispute between the United States and China, which has slowed growth in the world’s second largest economy.

Revenue from “VIPs” - largely Chinese tourists on package holidays - fell 26.1%, compared with a 54.5% surge in the year-ago period.

Normalised net profit, which removes variance in win rates, fell to A$368.6 million ($249.73 million) for the year ended June 30, from A$386.8 million a year earlier.

Analysts expected profit to drop to A$369.8 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The company maintained its final dividend at 30 Australian cents per share. ($1 = 1.4760 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Niyati Shetty and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
