UPDATE 1-Australia's Crown Resorts VIP sales slump as Chinese gamblers cut back spending

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd on Wednesday said “VIP” sales at its Australian resorts slumped 34% in the first-half as Chinese high-rollers scaled back spending.

Crown has struggled to improve VIP sales, which are largely made up of tourists on package deals from China, due to soft economic conditions in the world’s second largest economy.

The company said VIP play turnover for its Australian resorts fell 34.2% to A$13.1 billion ($8.76 billion).

Normalised net profit, which removes variance in win rates, fell to A$172.7 million for six months ending Dec. 31, from A$194.1 million reported a year ago.

Restrictions due to the coronavirus epidemic in China also threatens to severely impact revenue from Chinese tourists. “Crown has recently experienced softer trading conditions as a result of travel restrictions and general community uncertainty in response to the outbreak, particularly over the Lunar New Year period,” Chief Executive Officer Ken Barton said in a statement.

The epidemic has added to Crown’s woes after Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd scrapped its plan to buy an additional stake in the company from billionaire James Packer for A$1.76 billion due to casino closures and a plunge in traveller numbers.

Crown declared an interim dividend of 30 Australian cents per share.