UPDATE 2-Australia's Crown Resorts posts flat H1 profit as Chinese stay away

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd posted a flat first-half profit on Wednesday as gambling turnover from wealthy Chinese tourists declined, sending its shares lower.

Normalised net profit, which removes the variance in win rates, was A$194.1 million ($139 million) for the six months to December, less than 1 percent higher than the same period the previous year, the company said in a statement.

The result included a 12.2 percent decline in turnover from visiting VIP customers, largely gamblers from China, on package holidays. The company is counting on the VIP market to pay for a new A$2.2 billion casino on the Sydney waterfront.

“Crown’s Australian operations’ first-half result reflected mixed trading conditions,” Executive Chairman John Alexander said in a statement which did not include any earnings outlook.

The decline in VIP turnover was the result of a soft November and December, Alexander added.

Crown shares were down 5.4 percent in early trading, hitting their lowest intraday level since Dec. 14.

Overall normalised revenue for the company fell 1.2 percent to A$1.54 billion, and the company kept its interim dividend steady at 30 Australian cents.

The company, 47 percent-owned by Australian billionaire James Packer, has been relying on cashed-up Chinese tourists to grow profit since the arrest of 18 of its staff in China prompted it to cancel its global expansion plans two years ago.

China’s once red-hot economic growth has cooled amid a long-running trade dispute with the United States, and last month U.S. computer maker Apple Inc issued a revenue warning citing worse than expected sales in China.

Australia’s biggest vitamin maker Blackmores Ltd issued a profit warning on Tuesday, saying sales to China had slowed due to changing consumer sentiment.