MOVES-Hedge fund Cruiser Capital hires Kapur from SumZero

NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC, which focuses on industrial and financial investments, has hired Nicholas Kapur from SumZero, an online community for investment professionals, a person familiar with the move said.

Kapur joins Cruiser Capital as a managing director and will be responsible for marketing and business development as well as identifying potential deals for the New York-based firm with $250 million under management.

He worked at SumZero for nearly eight years and served as the company’s chief operating officer for the last five years. SumZero offers a social network for selected investment professionals to post their research about thousands of publicly traded companies. SumZero CEO Divya Narendra said he wishes Kapur well in his new position. Cruiser Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cruiser was founded by Keith Rosenbloom and made headlines earlier this year by launching a proxy contest at specialty-chemicals manufacturer Ashland Global Holdings Inc . It settled with Ashland after the company agreed to add independent directors and make other changes. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)