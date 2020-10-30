Sony in talks with AT&T to buy Crunchyroll for more than $950 mln -Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sony Corp is in final talks with AT&T to acquire U.S. animation-streaming service Crunchyroll in a deal worth more than 100 billion yen ($957 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

Sony recently obtained the exclusive right to negotiate for Crunchyroll, as the Japanese entertainment and electronics conglomerate hopes to compete with Netflix and other global rivals, the Nikkei said.