Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland

HONG KONG, April 6 (Reuters) - China’s Canaan Creative, one of the world’s largest crypto-currency mining equipment makers, said on Friday it is considering an initial public offering (IPO) and would prefer to list outside mainland China.

Co-chairman Jianping Kong did not provide any details on a possible time frame for the IPO or how much the company expected to raise.

Hangzhou-based Canaan has seen a surge in demand for its mining machines amid a global boom in crypto-currencies, with the price of bitcoin jumping more than 1,300 percent in 2017.