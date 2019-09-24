Market News
September 24, 2019 / 8:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bitcoin drops to more than 3-month low vs dollar, briefly trades below $8,000

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped roughly 15% against the U.S. dollar in late trading on Tuesday, hitting a 3-1/2-month low, with some analysts ascribing the weakness to investors’ lukewarm reception to the launch of Bakkt’s bitcoin futures on Monday.

Bakkt, a cryptocurrency platform affiliate of the New York Stock Exchange-owned Intercontinental Exchange Inc, listed the new Bakkt Bitcoin futures contracts on Monday. But volume was underwhelming, analysts said.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was last down 13.5% at $8,377. Earlier, it hit $7,998, the lowest level since mid-June. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Leslie Adler)

