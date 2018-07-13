FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 10:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Coinbase to explore addition of five new cryptocurrencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Coinbase said on Friday it was exploring the addition of five cryptocurrencies to its platform including Zcash, Cardano, and Stellar Lumens.

The five new cryptocurrencies will not be listed for trading immediately pending additional exploratory work, the San Francisco-based startup said.

The cryptocurrency exchange said it will work with local banks and regulators to add several new assets in as many jurisdictions as possible, the company said in a blog post bit.ly/2uiZNy6.

In May, Coinbase said it would revamp its trading technology and create a new suite of services to attract more institutional investors, including hedge funds and high-frequency trading firms. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

