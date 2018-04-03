FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 4:30 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

REFILE-Japan's Monex offers to buy cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typographical error in second paragraph)

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japanese online broker Monex Group Inc has proposed a plan to buy Coincheck Inc, the local cryptocurrency exchange hit recently by a high-profile $530 million theft of digital money, Nikkei business reported on Tuesday.

Monex would pay several billion yen (tens of millions of dollars) for Coincheck, with an announcement expected to come as early as this week, the Nikkei said.

Shares in Monex jumped 23 percent by the daily limit, to 424 yen in Tokyo.

$1 = 105.9400 yen Reporting by Taiga Uranaka Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

