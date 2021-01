FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken taken March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell sharply on Wednesday, briefly slipping below the $30,000 mark for the first time in five days, amid a broad risk-off move in global financial markets.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency, which quadrupled in value in 2020, was last down 6.5% to $30,393.09.