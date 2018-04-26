FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 26, 2018 / 3:41 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Japan's Coincheck posts $433 mln writedown in year to March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc recorded an estimated writedown of 47.3 billion yen ($432.56 million) for the year ended March, its parent Monex Group Inc said on Thursday.

The extraordinary loss dragged Coincheck’s estimated pretax profit to 6.3 billion yen on sales of 62.6 billion yen, Monex said in a statement, without giving further details of the loss.

The results were the first glimpse of Coincheck’s earnings after the exchange was hit by a massive theft of digital money earlier this year, and offer a rare look at the finances of a cryptocurrency exchange.

Coincheck last month repaid about 46 billion yen ($431.6 million) to investors who lost assets in the $530 million heist, one of the biggest of digital money globally.

Monex, Japan’s third-largest online brokerage, last week completed the 3.6 billion yen ($33.6 million) acquisition of Coincheck, in the most significant move yet by a major financial company into Japan’s crypto industry. ($1 = 109.3500 yen)

Reporting by Thomas Wilson Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.