Crypto exchange Binance temporarily suspends payments from EU's Sepa network -FT

July 6 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will suspend euro bank deposits from one of Europe’s key payments networks, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing an email sent to users by the exchange.

It said that from 8 a.m. universal coordinated time on Wednesday, customers would no longer be able to deposit funds through the Single Euro Payments Area, or Sepa, schemes, according to the newspaper. The move was due to "events beyond our control", the exchange said in the email cited by the FT on.ft.com/36eLSLS. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)