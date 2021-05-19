Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology News

Bitcoin, ethereum plunge; crypto market cap losses nearly $1 trillion

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bitcoin and ethereum posted their largest one-day drop since March last year on Wednesday, with losses in the market capitalization for the entire cryptocurrency sector approaching $1 trillion.

The sharp declines came after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

Bitcoin dropped to $30,066, the lowest since late January. It was last down 22% at $33,502. The most popular cryptocurrency posted its largest one-day loss since March 2020.

Ethereum fell to as low as $1,850, its weakest level since late January as well. It was last down 28% at $2,439. Ethereum’s one-day losses were the biggest since March last year.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

