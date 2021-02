Bitcoin hits fresh high

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Bitcoin continued gaining on Sunday, rising to a fresh high and extending a two-month rally that took its market capitalization above $1 trillion on Friday.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency rose to a record $58,354, taking its weekly gain to around 20%. It has surged around 100% this year.

Bitcoin’s gains have been fueled by evidence it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc and BNY Mellon.