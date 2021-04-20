Crypto inflows hit $4.9 billion as of mid-April: Coinshares data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Inflows into cryptocurrency funds and products hit $4.9 billion as of April 16, with the pace of increase slowing a bit in the first two weeks of the month after hitting record levels in the first quarter, data from digital currency manager Coinshares showed on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Inflows in the first two weeks of April hit about $400 million to $4.9 billion, or about 9% higher than an all-time high of $4.5 billion in the first three months of the year.

The pace of inflows had already moderated in the first quarter, after a 240% surge in the fourth.

That said, inflows in the second week of April totaled $233 million, the largest since early March, Coinshares said.

Bitcoin’s rise also slowed in the first two weeks of the month, growing just 5.7%, although it hit a record just under $65,000 during that period. After touching that all-time peak last week, bitcoin has plunged nearly 18% in six days. Bitcoin last traded up 0.8% at $56,161.

“There were ... signs of excessive exuberance in the market, and a correction looked imminent,” said Pankaj Balani, chief executive officer of Delta Exchange, a crypto derivatives trading platform.

Inflows last week were more spread out to include other digital assets outside of bitcoin and ethereum.

Bitcoin still saw the largest inflows of $108 million, with ethereum snagging $65 million. But investors poured money into other digital tokens, including bitcoin cash, Polkadot, Binance, and Tezos, Coinshares data showed.

Crypto assets under management (AUM) have also surged to a peak of $64.2 billion, the data showed. In the first quarter, the sector’s AUM was $59 billion. Last year, assets under management for the sector hit $37.6 billion.

Grayscale is still the largest digital currency manager, with $49.5 billion in assets as of the second week of April, while CoinShares, the second biggest and the largest European digital asset manager, oversees about $5.7 billion in assets.

XRP has been the most popular digital asset in recent weeks with weekly inflows of $33 million, nearly doubling its assets under management to $83 million.