Kraken cuts minimum withdrawal amounts, fees on 'significant' move in bitcoin, ETH prices

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said bit.ly/3dfwQu1 on Monday that due to the significant move in bitcoin and ethereum prices, it has reduced its minimum withdrawal amounts and withdrawal fees.

For bitcoin, minimum withdrawal was 0.00050 BTC (-90%) and withdrawal fee was 0.00015 BTC (-66%), while for ethereum, minimum withdrawal was 0.004 ETH (-60%) and withdrawal fee was 0.0017 ETH (-66%), it said in a tweet.