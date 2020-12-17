Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Bitcoin set a fresh all-time high on Thursday, after rising almost 6% to $22,584 by 0806 GMT, just a day after smashing the $20,000 milestone for the first time.

The world’s highest profile crypto-currency has gained more than 175% this year, buoyed by demand from larger investors attracted to its potential for quick gains and perceived inflation-hedging qualities. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Rachel Armstrong)